Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for ODIs, T20s

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for six limited over internationals starting next month, the two cricket boards said on Friday.
In a joint statement, the cricket boards said the One Day International series will begin on September 27 in Karachi where they will play the other two ODI matches on September 29 and October 2.
The Sri Lankans will then move to Lahore for three T20 matches starting on October 5 and the final match will be on October 9, with the second match scheduled for October 7.
This will be Sri Lanka’s second tour of Pakistan since its team bus was attacked by militants during a Test match in Lahore in March 2009.
The schedule:
Sep 27: 1st ODI, Karachi Sep 29: 2nd ODI, OCt 2, Karachi: 3rd ODI, Oct 5 Karachi: 1st T20I, Oct 7 Lahore: 2nd T20I, Oct 9: T20I, Lahore.
