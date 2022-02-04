Pakistan, South Africa finish on a high

North Sound

04 February 2022 22:57 IST

Two-time champions Pakistan and South Africa both signed off their U-19 World Cup campaigns with contrasting victories.

Pakistan eased past Sri Lanka in the fifth place playoff after the two sides’ chances of lifting the trophy ended at the quarterfinal stage last week.

In Antigua, South Africa finished in seventh place after a two-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Advertising

Advertising

The scores:

5th place playoff: Pakistan 365/3 in 50 overs (Muhammad Shehzad 73, Haseebullah Khan 136, Qasim Akram 135 n.o.) bt Sri Lanka 127 in 34.2 overs (Dunith Wellalage 40, Vinuja Ranpul 53 n.o.).

7th place playoff: Bangladesh 293/8 in 50 overs (Prantik Nabil 38, Ariful Islam 102, Md. Fahim 36, Meherob 36, Kwena Mapaka 3/55) lost to South Africa 298/8 in 48.5 overs (Ronan Hermann 46, Deewald Brevis 138, Matthew Boast 41).