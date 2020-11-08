Pakistan seals series with thumping win

RAWALPINDI

08 November 2020 23:02 IST

Haider Ali and Babar Azam in rollicking century stand

Pakistan proved too strong for a sloppy Zimbabwe as it won the second Twenty20 International by eight wickets, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Sunday.

Riding on half centuries from skipper Babar Azam (51) and 20-year-old Haider Ali (66 not out), Pakistan made short work of a modest 135-run target, achieving victory with 29 balls to spare. Haider and Babar added 100 for the second wicket.

Haider, playing only his third international match, cracked three sixes and six boundaries in a 43-ball knock and was declared man-of-the-match.

Babar on fire

Babar smashed eight fours and a six off just 28 balls, the fastest of his 16 T20 international fifties.

Earlier, Zimbabwe, sent in to bat, never recovered from early strikes by paceman Haris Rauf (three for 31) and spinner Usman Qadir (three for 23) and was restricted to 134 for seven in 20 overs.

The last match of the series is scheduled for Tuesday.

The scores: Zimbabwe 134/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Burl 32 n.o., Wesley Madhevere 24, Haris Rauf 3/31, Usman Qadir 3/23) lost to Pakistan 137/2 in 15.1 overs (Haider Ali 66 n.o., Babar Azam 51, Blessing Muzarabani 2/33). MoM: Haider Ali.