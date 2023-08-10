Pakistan recall Ashraf, Shakeel for ODI series vs Afghanistan

August 10, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Lahore

Pakistan on Wednesday named all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel in their 18-member squad that will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22.

Pakistan selectors also named Tayyab Tahir who is yet to make his ODI debut. The squad will be pruned to 17 for the Asia Cup slated later this month.

Afghanistan are the designated hosts of the series, and because of the political turmoil back home both the Boards have agreed upon a neutral venue in Sri Lanka which will also co-host the Asia Cup with Pakistan.

While Ashraf last played ODI cricket for Pakistan in July 2021, Shakeel’s last appearance in the format was in March 2022. Tahir has so far played three T20Is.

Shan Masood and Ihsanullah are the two players dropped from the squad, who played against New Zealand in a five-match ODI series.

The recently-appointed chief selector and former captain Inzamam-ul Haq released the names of 18 players after consultations with team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn.

For the Asia Cup, one player would be dropped from the list of 18 players while two others will probably be named as reserves.

The selectors also decided to give the in-form Shakeel another chance in the ODIs after he didn’t impress in five matches earlier in the format.

Saud, who has scored two centuries and six fifties in his first seven Tests, is competing for a spot in the middle order with Tayyab, Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed.

This is Tayyab’s second call-up in the ODI side. His maiden call-up came ahead of the three ODIs against New Zealand in January.

He recently struck a scintillating century to orchestrate Pakistan Shaheens’ thumping 128-run win over India A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup final.

The squad will assemble in Hambantota on August 18 after the players depart for Sri Lanka a day before.

A three-day camp from August 14-16 will be held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before the team’s departure.

Pakistan squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris (wk), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

