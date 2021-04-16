Pakistan pips South Africa, takes series 3-1

Wins fourth T20I by three wickets with a ball to spare

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets with one ball to spare in the fourth and final T20I at SuperSport Park on Friday. The victory clinched a 3-1 series win for the tourists.

Pakistan seemed to be cruising when it reached 92 for one in the 10th over after bowling out South Africa for 144 on what is usually a high-scoring ground.

But six wickets fell for 27 runs after Fakhar Zaman was out after smashing 60 off 34 balls. However, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the issue with a six off the penultimate ball.

Pakistan's 3-1 series win completed a clean sweep of four successful series against South Africa during the season. It won the Test and T20I series in Pakistan and the ODI and T20I series in South Africa.

The scores: South Africa 144 in 19.3 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 52, Janneman Malan 33, Faheem Ashraf 3/17) lost to Pakistan 149/7 in 19.5 overs (Fakhar Zaman 60). Pakistan won by three wickets with one ball to spare, clinched four-match series 3-1.