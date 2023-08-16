HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

38-year-old left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz wants to focus on T20 leagues

August 16, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
Wahab Riaz of Pakistan reacts during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 aganst England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England. File photo

Wahab Riaz of Pakistan reacts during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 aganst England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England. File photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on playing T20 leagues around the world.

The 38-year-old left-arm pacer played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals from 2008-2020, claiming 83, 120 and 34 wickets respectively.

"After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!,” he said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” added the fast bowler.

Riaz is the ninth bowler in history of Pakistan to take a five-for on debut, recorded against England as he took 5/63 at The Oval.

Riaz also took a famous five-wicket haul against arch rivals India in the semifinal of 2011 World Cup in Mohali, albeit in a losing cause.

But for many, the most famous spell from Riaz came in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup when he rattled Australia batters, particularly Shane Watson, with a barrage of short-pitch bowling.

Related Topics

Pakistan / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.