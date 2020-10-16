Cricket

Pakistan invites England for three-match T20 series in Jan 2021

Logo of Pakistan Cricket Board. Twitter/@TheRealPCB  

The Pakistan Cricket Board has invited England for a three-match T20 International series in January next year, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has revealed.

England has not played in Pakistan since the 2005-06 season when the team toured for a test and one-day series.

“Yes, we have now sent an official invitation to the ECB inviting them to send their team and have also created a window between 13 and 20 January to play the three T20 series,” Mr. Khan told a Pakistani channel.

He made it clear that the short tour was not related to Pakistan touring England this summer for a test series despite the COVID-19 threat.

“When we took the decision of sending the team to England we were worried because of the COVID-19 and bio-security bubble situations and some people also voiced their concerns that (it) might be putting our players into a health risk,” Mr. Khan said.

“It wasn’t easy for us when some 10 players tested positive prior to leaving for the tour,” he recalled.

“But we sent the team because we felt that it was imperative to resume cricket activities and the resumption of world cricket depended on how well the bio-secure bubble worked in the series,” he added.

Mr. Khan said it was up to the England Cricket Board to assess the situation and take a call on the invitation.

“We never discussed a return tour at that time but now we have invited the ECB to send their team and now it is up to them to assess the security, COVID-19 situations before reaching a decision,” he said.

“We are very confident they will come and if that happens it will be great for Pakistan cricket as it will open the doors for other top teams like Australia and New Zealand to also come to Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan has already invited Cricket South Africa to send its team in January-February next year to play two tests and a three-T20 series.

Pakistan will be hosting Zimbabwe for a white ball series in Rawalpindi and Lahore in November and Mr. Khan said it was high time that top teams came to the country.

Test teams have avoided playing in Pakistan since 2009 when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

But in the last two years, the ice has been broken with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh teams playing test matches and white-ball cricket last season.

The entire Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition was also held here early this year for the first time since its launch in 2016.

Comments
Related Articles

Indian Premier League 2020, RCB vs KXIP | Decision to push AB down the order didn’t work: Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League 2020, RCB vs KXIP | Kings finally win, put a spoke in Royal Challengers’ wheel

IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians start favourites against KKR; question-mark over Narine

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals | Anrich Nortje bowls fastest ball in IPL history

Indian Premier League 2020, DC vs RR | Shreyas is in pain but is able to move shoulder: Dhawan

Indian Premier League 2020 | Kohli suggests DRS for wides and no-balls

Indian Premier League 2020 | Williamson has a role at No. 4, says Bayliss

Gender doesn’t matter in sport, says Tendulkar

Tushar Deshpande — the new kid on the block

IPL 2020 | Spirited Delhi Capitals bowlers stifle Rajasthan Royals in the chase

South African cricket in danger of ban as government intervenes

Misbah steps down as Pakistan chief selector, to remain head coach

NZ’s oldest surviving Test cricketer John Reid dies at 92

Gayle set for IPL 2020 debut as KXIP face RCB in must-win game

Made changes as trend of our losses was becoming too familiar: CSK coach Fleming

IPL 2020 | It was a close to perfect game for us, says Dhoni after win over SRH

Come back, game needs you — Shastri to AB

Lessons from the master for India’s talented youngsters

Indian Premier League 2020 | I am very sure about my role when playing for Australia, it changes frequently in IPL: Maxwell

Chennai Super Kings batsman Shane Watson plays a shot during the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 13, 2020.

Indian Premier League 2020 | Chennai Super Kings’ bid to get campaign back on track begins well
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 11:43:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/pakistan-invites-england-for-three-match-t20-series-in-jan-2021/article32868940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY