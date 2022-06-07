Pakistan hosts West Indies for ODI series in intense heat

Pakistan will host the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Multan, starting June 8, at a time when the country is reeling under political uncertainities and heatwave.

Intensive heat will test the fitness of players when Pakistan hosts the West Indies in the three-match limited-overs international series starting Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had to relocate the series to Multan from Rawalpindi last week because of the uncertain political situation in the country. The opposition, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is planning rallies in the federal capital Islamabad, which is adjacent to Rawalpindi.

The temperature is expected to top 45 degrees Celsius this week in Multan, and organizers have pushed back the starting time for games to 4:00 p.m. local time to give some respite from the intense heat.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also planned to provide players with ice collars and vests during stoppages in play and extra water breaks to keep them hydrated.

“We’ll try to make the guys understand what they have to do personally to hydrate themselves properly both before, during and after the games,” West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said Tuesday.

“The heat is going to be extreme, (but) Pakistan are playing in the heat, too, so it’s going to be an even contest when we start the day. How we deal with it before, during and after is going to help us a lot.”

West Indies are coming off a 3-0 series win over Netherlands last week at Amstelveen, where their top-order batters scored prolifically. Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers scored centuries while Brandon King also made 91 not out in the second game.

The two spinners -- Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Junior -- took the bulk of the wickets, combining for 12 between them.

West Indies will be strengthened with the return of Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd, who both missed the series against the Netherlands because of visa issues. Both players will join the team in Multan later on Tuesday.

The Pakistan squad has spent a week in Lahore, where the weather is similar to Multan. Captain Babar Azam hopes the players are well prepared. | Photo Credit: AP

“That series was good in a way because it gave guys a chance to settle in as a team,” Simmons said. “It’s a young team. It’s a case where we needed to play properly. We needed to keep improving and we did that during the series, so it was a good preparation.”

The West Indies’ ODI series in Pakistan was postponed last year after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad during the preceding Twenty20 series.

Squads: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood. West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Junior.

“Definitely it is hot, but we are having a conditioning camp and acclimatising to the weather,” Babar said. “As a professional, you have to handle these situations. We do go out to other countries to play, and even during our time in the UAE, we used to face similar temperatures. I think it won’t be a problem."

Pakistan has a strong top-order batting line-up with the likes of left-handers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman opening the innings. Babar, in the middle-order, is in the form of his life and has scored prolifically in all the three formats of the game.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan and allrounder Mohammad Nawaz are returning to the ODI team from injuries. Pakistan also has a formidable fast bowling attack with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali all performing well in the English county championship.

“We already have openers who are doing well and they are the priority and you always make your best ones your priority,” Babar said. “These games are crucial for us and to build a team, you have to give players consistent chances.”