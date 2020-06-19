Pakistan got it all wrong against India in 2019 WC, says Waqar

NEW DELHI

19 June 2020 22:25 IST

Praises Tendulkar's 2003 WC innings, human qualities

“Pakistan got it totally wrong against India in the 2019 World Cup, starting from the toss” was how former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis described his nation’s 89-run defeat in England.

The defeat was seventh for Pakistan in as many World Cup encounters against India. Interacting online with fans GloFans, the current bowling coach of Pakistan found fault with almost everything with his team on that day.

“I think they (the Pakistan think-tank) were hoping that the pitch to do a lot more, help them get early wickets and put India under pressure. India’s very seasoned openers did not really let the bowlers settle down. The pitch did not really do much and once the openers got going, it was very difficult to stop them.

“So, I think it was a silly mistake, to begin with, to ask India to bat. Batting first, on that pitch, was the way to go. It did not really help Pakistan that day and India was too good… way too good.”

The speedster also raved about Sachin Tendulkar’s knock of 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup as India chased down a target of 274 with six wickets to spare.

Tendulkar at his best

“That innings is hard to describe in words. He played so well, especially when India was under pressure and we were good at bowling. That was probably one of his best innings. Even if you ask Sachin about this (innings) he might also say the same thing. The way he faced Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim and me under pressure, the way he attacked and got early runs, I think it was an amazing innings," he recalled.

Waqar went on, “Tendulkar is not only a great player, but also a great human being. Due to his qualities, people of all ages like him. He is a very humble man. Overall, full marks to him for the way he has handled his career.”