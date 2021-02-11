Cricket

Pakistan edges South Africa in first T20I

Pakistan beat South Africa by three runs in the first T20I on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mohammad Rizwan's 64-ball 104 not out, studded with six boundaries and seven sixes, lifted the hosts to 169 for six.

The tourists finished on 166 for six, with Reeza Hendricks hitting 54 and Janneman Malan scoring 44.

The remaining matches will be held on Saturday and Sunday, also in Lahore.

The scores: Pakistan 169/6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 104 n.o.) bt South Africa 166/6 in 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 54, Janneman Malan 44).

