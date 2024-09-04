GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pakistan drop to 8th in Test rankings following loss to Bangladesh

Bangladesh remained in ninth position and behind Pakistan despite gaining 13 rating points

Published - September 04, 2024 10:39 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Mirza, right, and teammates celebrate after dismissal of Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, left, during the second day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Mirza, right, and teammates celebrate after dismissal of Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, left, during the second day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s first-ever series loss to Bangladesh has resulted in Shan Masood’s team slipping down to the eighth position in the ICC Test rankings besides hitting a historic low of lowest rating points since 1965.

Pakistan were thrashed by 10 wickets in the first Test while the hosts lost the second by six wickets with Rawalpindi hosting both the matches.

“Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings to go to eighth position after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh,” the ICC said on its website.

“The hosts were sixth in the rankings table before the series, but back-to-back losses have seen them drop below West Indies to eighth with 76 rating points.

"This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.”

Pakistan test cricketers criticized at home after debacle against Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s chase in the second Test of 185 was also the third highest successful chase in Pakistan for any visiting side, but there was a little in terms of promotion for the ‘Tigers’.

Bangladesh remained in ninth position and behind Pakistan despite gaining 13 rating points.

However, the 2-0 series win has bolstered Bangladesh in the points table for the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 as they are now placed fourth behind table-toppers India, Australia at second and New Zealand at third.

Bangladesh, who will now focus their attention on a two-Test series against India starting in Chennai on September 19, have 45.83 percentage points and 33 points with three wins and as many defeats in six Tests.

In WTC, teams get 12 points for a Test win, four for a draw and six for a tie while being ranked according to percentage of points won.

Published - September 04, 2024 10:39 pm IST

