ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan cricket team in Australia without a doctor

December 10, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Karachi

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Visa and passport issues have left the national senior cricket team in Australia without a doctor and the Under-19 side in the UAE without a team manager.

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr. Saleem and as soon as it comes he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

He said similarly former Test batsman, Shoaib Muhammad, who was named manager of the Pakistan junior side taking part in the Asia Cup in UAE has also been unable to leave with the squad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shoaib had some expired passport issues which the board is sorting out and hopefully he will also soon reach UAE to take charge,” the source said.

Ironically even the off-spinner, Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia has also had his departure delayed due to visa issues.

The source admitted before naming the officials in any touring squad, the board should make it certain they will leave with their teams on schedule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Pakistan / cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US