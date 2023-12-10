Pakistan cricket team in Australia without a doctor

December 10, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Karachi

Visa and passport issues have left the national senior cricket team in Australia without a doctor and the Under-19 side in the UAE without a team manager.

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr. Saleem and as soon as it comes he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

He said similarly former Test batsman, Shoaib Muhammad, who was named manager of the Pakistan junior side taking part in the Asia Cup in UAE has also been unable to leave with the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shoaib had some expired passport issues which the board is sorting out and hopefully he will also soon reach UAE to take charge,” the source said.

Ironically even the off-spinner, Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia has also had his departure delayed due to visa issues.

The source admitted before naming the officials in any touring squad, the board should make it certain they will leave with their teams on schedule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT