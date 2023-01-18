ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan board defends Babar Azam over fake sexting allegations

January 18, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

A parody account tweeted allegations of Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam sexting a teammate’s girlfriend, which had gone viral

The Hindu Bureau

Babar Azam of Pakistan | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board has slammed a news broadcaster for tweeting baseless allegations of Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam sexting a teammate’s girlfriend.

The tweet by Fox Cricket said that Azam was accused of allegedly sexting after videos and voice notes went viral.

The allegations were based on a joke tweeted by a parody account ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’. The tweet, now deleted, read: “Babar Azam sexting with GF of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of the team if she keeps sexting with him is just...”

While Azam maintained his silence after the tweet went viral, the Pakistan Cricket Board reacted to Fox’s tweet that cited the allegations.

“As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response.”

Fox Cricket has since deleted the tweet. Pakistani cricket fans then flooded Azam’s last tweet from two days ago with messages of support.

Azam has not been in the best form for some time and has been the butt of several jokes on social media. There have even been reports of removing him as captain of the national team.

Former captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has even noted that Azam’s position in the squad has been “weakened”.

