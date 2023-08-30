Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in Asia Cup opener

August 30, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Multan

Pakistan crushed Nepal by a huge 238-run margin in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Multan on Wednesday. After amassing 342 for 6 batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in the first over as Nepal were eventually bowled out for 104.

Shadab Khan claimed 4/27 from his 6.4 overs while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled impressive spells.

Aarif Sheikh (26) and Sompal Kami (28) tried to delay the inevitable but Nepal were bundled out in only 23.4 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a massive total after Babar Azam scored 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed made an unbeaten 109, while adding 214 runs for the fifth wicket.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated match against India to be played in Pallekele.

“This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence. We want to give 100 per cent every match, hope to do that there as well,” Babar said after the end of the match.

Brief scores: Pakistan 342 for 6 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 151, Mohammad Rizwan 44, Iftikhar Ahmed 109 not out; Sompal Kami 2/85) beat Nepal 104 in 23.4 overs (Sompal Kami 28; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/27, Haris Rauf 2/16, Shadab Khan 4/27) by 238 runs.