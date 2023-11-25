Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

HamberMenu
November 25, 2023 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - ISLAMABAD:

AP
Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim has retired from international cricket. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has retired from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old Wasim made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

Wasim played for Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20s, scoring 1,472 runs overall and claiming 109 wickets with his left-arm spin — 44 in one-day internationals and 65 in Twenty20 games.

Wasim thought the time was right for him to quit international cricket.

“I would like to thank the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) for all their support over the years – it has truly been an honor to represent Pakistan,” Wasim wrote on X. “Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true.

“It’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.”

Wasim made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2015, but hasn't played for Pakistan in a one-day international match since facing Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi in 2020.

He played his last T20I against New Zealand in April.

Wasim thanked fans, family and friends for supporting him throughout his international career and hinted he would continue playing in T20 domestic leagues around the world.

“I now look forward to focusing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage,” he said.

