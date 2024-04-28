GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pak women’s team players involved in road accident after breaching camp curfew: PCB’s late admission

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken disciplinary action against the players, its chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters

April 28, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Lahore

PTI
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a press conference in Lahore on April 28, 2024.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a press conference in Lahore on April 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

At least two players suffered serious injuries in a road accident involving some national women's team members earlier this month after they breached curfew and went out of the camp called for the ongoing white-ball home series against the West Indies, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on April 28.

The PCB has taken disciplinary action against the players, its chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters here.

He said five to six players of the national women's team had gone out in the evening in Karachi without informing the team management during the April 2-8 camp.

“They ended up getting involved in a road accident with at least two players getting intense injuries and they are now under treatment,” he said.

Naqvi said that since these players form half of the team, the PCB had not publicised the incident as well as the internal disciplinary action taken against these players.

“What they did was wrong and as a result we have now appointed a full-time senior rank security police officer to be with the team round the clock and enforce proper timings.” The PCB chief said the incident had an impact on the performance of the team in the ODI series against the West Indies as one of the main players, Fatima Sana was injured.

He did not describe the nature or the seriousness of the injury sustained by Sana who, surprisingly, featured in all the three matches of the ODI series which ended on April 23 and which Pakistan lost 0-3.

Sana also played in the first of the five-match T20I series on April 26.

Naqvi also said the Board was also in touch with some candidates to be appointed as head coach of the Pakistan women's team.

"We are talking to a high profile foreign coach," he said.

Related Topics

Boards (cricket) / Pakistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.