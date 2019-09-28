Cricket

Pak vs SL: Karachi’s return as ODI host delayed as opener gets washed out

Umpires called off the match as there were pools of water around the outfield

The opening day-night international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain on Friday, depriving Karachi of hosting its first ODI in 10 years.

Umpires called off the match as there were pools of water around the outfield with the pitch and adjoining area covered.

The remaining two ODIs will be played in Karachi on Sunday and Wednesday.

A tropical depression in the Arabian sea, around which Karachi is situated, has caused intermittent rains for the last five days.

