Pak vs Eng 6th T20 | Salt sinks Pakistan as England force series decider

Phil Salt scored 88 off 41 balls to help England defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth T20 to level the series 3-3

Reuters
October 01, 2022 08:41 IST

Phil Salt celebrates with Ben Duckett after scoring the winning runs of the 6th T20 between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England's Phil Salt scored a blistering half-century as the visitors raced to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their sixth Twenty20 clash in Lahore on Friday to level the seven-match series at 3-3.

Salt, who had struggled for runs coming into the game, looked in ominous form from the outset when he opened his innings with two fours before helping England bring up 100 in just seven overs with a six off Aamer Jamal.

Alex Hales gave him support with a breezy 27 while Dawid Malan contributed 26, with both batsmen falling to the leg-spin of Shadab Khan.

The wickets proved to be mere consolation for Pakistan as Salt continued his onslaught and struck the winning runs in the 15th over, ending with 13 fours and three sixes in his 41-ball knock.

Babar Azam scores 87

Earlier, Pakistan lost their opening two wickets for 15 after being put in to bat before captain Babar Azam launched a fine counter-attack, hitting seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 59-ball 87.

He was briefly supported by Iftikhar Ahmed (31) but Pakistan's middle-order failings cost them again as the bowling pair of David Willey (2-32) and Sam Curran (2-26) restricted the hosts to 169-6.

The teams will contest the final match in the series at the same venue on Sunday.

