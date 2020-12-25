Paine doesn’t expect India to ‘roll over’ at Melbourne

Skipper Tim Paine Friday called India a proud nation that won’t “roll over” in the Boxing Day Test, and that Australia must be “bang on the mark” to inflict more misery on the visitors after their Adelaide collapse.
“We can’t pay any attention to mental scars or whatever anyone is talking about,” said Paine. “India is a proud cricket country, they are an extremely talented Test side with lots of dangerous players.”
About India making four changes — Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj — for the second Test, Paine said Australia had studied everyone and his side was ready for everyone who takes the field.
“We know that some of the players who are coming into the side are dangerous ones who like to take the game on and play positively,” he said. “If we give players like that an inch, they will take a mile. We need to be bang on the mark as we were in Adelaide and be prepared to turn up for another five-day battle.
“We have been on overseas tours before when we have been bowled out for 50 and it can be really difficult. That’s why it's so important for us to turn up with the same attitude as the first Test,” said Paine.
“We’re going to have to do our best to get them in a position like we did in Adelaide. If we can do it, Tests three and four will become a real battle for them.”
