Paine backs Langer after ‘robust discussions’

Test skipper Tim Paine on Friday backed embattled Australian coach Justin Langer after “robust discussions” among senior players amid dressing-room leaks and reports of discontent over his management style.

Langer has come under a barrage of scrutiny in the wake of consecutive white-ball series losses to the West Indies and Bangladesh.

It culminated with Malcolm Conn, former media manager for the team, writing a scathing article in The Sydney Morning Herald this week criticising his “erratic” behaviour.

Paine told national sports radio network SEN he held an emergency meeting with vice-captain Pat Cummins, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch and Langer. “We’ve had some really robust conversations amongst our leaders in the last few days and we’re really looking forward to the next six months with JL,” he said.

“It was important that myself, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and the leaders of Australian cricket got around him.”