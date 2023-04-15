HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pain-free Bumrah begins rehab; Iyer to undergo back surgery next week

The BCCI also gave an update on Shreyas Iyer and said the batter would undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week

April 15, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australian Aaron Finch during the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23, 2022.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australian Aaron Finch during the second T20 cricket match between India and Australia at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is "pain-free" and has begun his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore following a successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand, the BCCI said on April 15.

The BCCI also gave an update on Shreyas Iyer and said the batter would undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week.

Out of action since September 2022, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for India's World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in two months' time.

"Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the NCA in Bengaluru from Friday."

As for Iyer, who is the regular skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders but missed the ongoing tournament to treat his lower back issue, will go under the knife next week.

"He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," the statement added.

Related stories

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket / sport / ICC World Cup

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.