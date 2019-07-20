Cricket

Overthrow rules may be reviewed, says report

England’s Ben Stokes dives to reach the crease and the ball deflected off him to run to the boundary and England was awarded 6 runs by the on-field umpires during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in London.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The custodians of cricket laws, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is likely to review the overthrow rules in the aftermath of the controversy that rocked the just-concluded World Cup final between New Zealand and England, a newspaper report said.

According to a report in ‘The Sunday Times’, “There is a feeling at MCC that overthrows are worth looking at when it next reviews the laws of the game, which is the responsibility of the MCC Laws sub-committee.”

The overthrow rules drew MCC’s attention after New Zealand were left to rue a fortuitous, last-over overthrow that went for four after getting a deflection of Ben Stokes’ bat to help England take the match into Super Over and eventually lift the trophy via boundary count.

Chasing New Zealand’s 241 for 8, England needed nine runs from the final three balls when a throw by Martin Guptill deflected off diving Stokes’ bat for a boundary.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus awarded England awarded six runs in total.

But former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel said as per the rules, the umpires should have awarded England five runs instead of six.

