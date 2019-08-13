World Cup: Overthrow rule to be reviewed in September

The throw from the deep that ricocheted off Ben Stokes’ bat to the boundary during the Cricket World Cup final will be reviewed in September, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game’s laws, said on Monday.

“The WCC (World Cricket Committee) discussed Law 19.8 in relation to overthrows, in the context of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final. WCC felt that the Law was clear but the matter will be reviewed by the Laws sub-committee in September 2019,” the MCC said in a statement.

Chaired by former England captain Mike Gatting, the MCC World Cricket Committee met at the Lord’s on Sunday and Monday, but former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also part of the panel, skipped the meeting due to personal reasons.