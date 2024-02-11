GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Our plan was simple: keep it under two runs an over, says Vyshak

February 11, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Chennai:

Dipak Ragav S 10163

V. Vyshak, fresh after his man-of-the-match winning performance against Railways, continued his fine run against Tamil Nadu with a four-wicket haul in the first innings against Tamil Nadu.

The 27-year-old got the old ball to reverse, taking only three overs to remove the last three batters in TN’s first innings and scalped N. Jagadeesan in the second innings.

“On this surface, when I tried to reverse the ball, it was doing something. It was a red-soil wicket, so we knew the ball would reverse. It was obviously hard for the fast bowlers on a slow pitch, but our plan was simple: we had to keep it under two runs an over,” said Vyshak after the day’s play.

He leads the wickets tally for his side with 28 scalps this season and has made vital runs with the bat, including a half-century. His knocks of 24 and 38 made a huge difference in Karnataka’s one-wicket win over Railways.

On his batting, Vyshak revealed, “The confidence was lacking in my batting. Mayank (Agarwal) and Manish (Pandey) helped me a lot. I thought I should bat freely (this season) because I was just trying to defend last year.

