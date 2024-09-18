ADVERTISEMENT

Our batting has quality to take on any spin unit: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of Test series against Bangladesh

Published - September 18, 2024 12:57 pm IST - Chennai

India once was a batting-obsessed nation. But Bumrah, Shami, Ashwin, and Jadeja have turned it into a bowlers' game, says Gautam Gambhir ahead of the opening Test match against Bangladesh

PTI

India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of Selection Committee during the practice session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) dismissed concerns surrounding Indian batters' recent struggle against quality spin bowling, saying that the line-up has enough firepower to take on the best in the world.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Gambhir also said that the bowling quartet of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has managed to offset India's obsession with batting.

"Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit," Gambhir asserted after being asked about the line-up's struggles in last month's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, especially in the ODI leg that India lost.

"There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests," he said. He also heaped praise on the team's bowlers.

