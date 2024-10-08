Our batters don't know how to score 180 runs, admits Shanto

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has candidly admitted that his team doesn't know how to consistently post 180 plus totals in a T20 game.

Batting has been Bangladesh's weak link for a while, especially their approach in the powerplay. They struggled to 39 for two in six overs on Sunday night before managing a below par 127. India chased that down in just 11.5 overs to go 1-0 up in the series.

"We have the ability, but we have room for improvement in our skills. We have been batting in this way for the last 10 years. Sometimes we do well. We have to make some changes, perhaps where we practice back home." Shanto feels that tracks in Bangladesh aren't conducive for big scoring games of T20 and that has affected their collective batting performance.

"We play on 140-150 wickets at home. Our batters don't know how to score 180 runs. I won't blame just the wickets, but we have to consider skills and mentality," Shanto said following the crushing loss.

The batters' shot selection was also questioned with the likes of Litton Das falling to ordinary shots.

"I wouldn't say we played badly. We are a better team than this. We haven't done well in this format for a long time, but I don't believe we are such a bad team," said Shanto.

"I don't want to talk about any individual player. I think the batting unit didn't do well today. There will be aggression in the way we approach our scoring, but sometimes we have to select the deliveries correctly. We will think about it, but we can't rush in changing our approach."

Shanto went on to say that their powerplay approach needs to be reviewed with the opening stands having contributed only 69 runs in the last eight innings.

“Powerplay is definitely a worry. The approach we talked about [before the game], it will be successful if we make a good start with the bat.”

"We have to keep the wickets in the first six overs, and score runs in those. Otherwise those coming in next, it becomes too challenging for them. We have struggled in the powerplay. Those batting in the power play must take more responsibility," said the southpaw.

Rookier Indian pacer Mayank Yadav made a promising debut on Sunday, generating speeds close to 150kmph in his first competitive game in five months.

He hurried the batters but Shanto said they are used to facing such speed in the nets.

“We have some similar fast bowlers in the nets. I don’t think we were too worried about [Mayank Yadav]. But he is a good bowler," he added.