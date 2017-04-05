Opening act records decade of IPL

A short and swift opening act recorded a decade of the Indian Premier League at a packed Rajiv Gandhi stadium on Wednesday evening. It took off on a nostalgic note though, with legends of the game given a guard of honour.

They then shared their views on the most widely watched tournament of the cricket world, awful acoustics hardly giving wing to their words of wisdom. V.V.S. Laxman said it had revolutionised the game. “The batsmen have become more attacking while the bowlers have got more defensive. The biggest gains have been made by the uncapped players, who with this experience are not overawed by the big occasion,” said the wristy stylist.

Sourav Ganguly felt the IPL was as big as the FIFA World Cup final he had attended. “Young players walk out to 30 to 40,000 people screaming and have to score under pressure. It takes their game and confidence to a new level,” the former Indian captain said.

Cricket should entertain, urged Virender Sehwag. As mentor he was allowing his boys to play their game aggressively. “Such support encouraged players to become match-winners,” the swashbuckler said.

Sachin Tendulkar found it hard to believe the IPL had completed 10 years. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the spectators. “When it was announced in 2007 and we played for the first time in 2008, I honestly never thought it would become so big. It’s a matter of pride for India that the world has taken notice of the IPL. As the tournament progressed juices in sportsmen had gone to a different level,” he observed.

Later Vinod Rai feted Laxman, C.K. Khanna did the honours for Ganguly, Amitabh Chaudhury honoured Sehwag and Rajeev Shukla felicitated Tendulkar. The programme ended with British model and actress Amy Jackson arriving on an elevated ramp. Backed by a troupe, she danced to the tunes of a couple of Bollywood hits.