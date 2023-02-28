ADVERTISEMENT

Onus on Smith as another spin challenge awaits Aussies

February 28, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Indore

The key is sticking to our plans and methods for long periods of time, says stand-in skipper

S. Dinakar

Brainstorming: Steve Smith with the coaches talk strategy ahead of the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Steve Smith is tough as nails. He has 8,718 runs at 60.12, often in difficult batting conditions. But then, in this series, even this great batter has shown he can suffer momentary lapses of reason.

Smith will quickly want to forget his horrendous attempted sweep in Delhi. Now, there is even greater responsibility on him. He is the stand-in captain, in the absence of Pat Cummins.

“It [captaincy] has come under difficult circumstances,” Smith admitted here on Tuesday. He elaborated, “Things haven’t gone to plan. We have not consolidated from good positions.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the pitch here, Smith said, “It’s pretty similar to the last two. It’s pretty dry at both ends from six metres down. I dare say it will take some reasonable spin. The key is sticking to our plans and methods for long periods of time. We went away from them.”

This warrior faces another challenge as the ball will turn, jump and skid through. Welcome to India!

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US