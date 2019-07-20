Only Dhoni knows about the finish line

No star in Indian cricket has been as enigmatic as M.S. Dhoni. There were times when the selectors could not reach him. Even the Board president would be left clueless. The situation seems not to have changed.

For someone who wondered if he would get an opportunity to wear the India cap, the wicketkeeper-batsman progressed rapidly, led India to two incredible global title triumphs — ICC World T20 (2007) and World Cup (2011), besides becoming famous for his finishing skills. He commanded genuine respect from his peers and past stalwarts and his fan following across the world has been immense. They don’t want Dhoni to retire. Some former stars don’t want him to go.

But what about the national selectors? They would ideally want Dhoni to take a bow as they are keen to look ahead and nurture some youngsters. Technically, Dhoni is available as long as he does not announce his retirement. Former National selection committee chairman Sandeep Patil had a piece of advice. “As a selector, I am answerable only to the Board. I am answerable to Indian cricket. It doesn’t matter if you are a big player but you can’t be bigger than the game. When I was the chairman, the committee took some tough decisions in the interest of the team and Indian cricket. It is not easy to tell a player that his time is up. If he does not fit into the scheme of things, you have to tell him sometimes. I am not suggesting Dhoni should quit. If he thinks he is fit and performing, he has every right to stake his claim. What ultimately matters is what plans do the selectors and the captain have,” said Patil.

Time running out

Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were some of the big players who were dropped.

“We never said they would be not picked again,” insisted Patil. The then selection committee thought these cricketers had a chance to come back. But, at 38, time may be running out for Dhoni.

Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the imminent tour of the West Indies as he has opted to serve the army for two months. A honorary lieutenant colonel, the former India captain’s fascination for army is well chronicled. “I expect him to inform the selectors in time (about a probable retirement or his career plans). There is a lot riding on his shoulders,” said an official closely associated with the developments.

There is a section which feels Dhoni would want to extend his international career by playing the T20 format but the selectors may have their own views on the subject. As for the finish line, only the enigmatic Dhoni knows.