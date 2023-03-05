One of my most memorable knocks: Jaiswal

March 05, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Gwalior

In the first match of the Indian domestic season in September 2022, Yashasvi Jaiswal started with a double hundred for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals against North East Zone.

Nearly seven months later, the stylish left-hander has bookended the season in style with scores of 213 & 144 in the final First Class match of the calendar as he helped Rest of India beat Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup here.

Goals in mind

“It is one of my best and most memorable knocks,” Jaiswal said on Sunday. “But, this is just the start, I need to keep going and achieve my goals,” he said.

After an excellent start to the season, Jaiswal had a sub-par Ranji Trophy campaign and even missed two matches due to illness. Commenting on the season, Jaiswal said, “During the tournament, I got sick with a stomach infection, and my father was also not well. I wouldn’t say I was disturbed, but it was bothering me.

“During this time, Zubin (Bharucha) sir helped me return strongly. I have been working with him for the last three years, and he has been helping me not just in cricket but out of it, too, always,” said Jaiswal.

With the twin centuries over the last five days, Jaiswal has an astonishing nine First Class centuries to go with his two half-centuries in 15 matches.

“I have been scoring big hundreds since my school days. I know how important each innings is; once you are set, it is easy to score big. If I get out early, I sit and think that I should be playing out there and (figure out) how it can be done,” said Jaiswal.

Earnest preparations

Meanwhile, Bharucha, who heads the Rajasthan Royals Academy, provided insights into his preparation.

“Before this game, we trained in Mumbai for a couple of days where we got pace bowlers to bowl with the new ball in which he had to just play on the on-side and leave balls on the off-side. It was amazing to see him go and execute it out,” said Bharucha.