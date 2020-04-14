One good IPL can change a player’s career: Vijay Shankar

With the IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’, it is a huge blow for cricketers hoping to make it to their National teams for the ICC World T20 scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar feels that the IPL can make or break a career.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Vijay said, “It is an important tournament because it is the time you only play T20 for close to two months. One good IPL can change a player’s career, and it is a bit frustrating [to miss out on it]. More than the selection, as players we just want to play cricket.”

The 29-year-old had done well in white-ball cricket for Tamil Nadu last year. Though he came up with some good efforts during India-A’s tour of New Zealand, he feels he could have done better. “I played well but I wish I could have finished a few more games in New Zealand. On a similar tour before the 2019 World Cup, I did do that — that’s how I got into the National team.”

Even though he has the facility to train at home, Vijay has been handicapped by the fact that he has to fix certain things to get started. Instead, he is focusing on maintaining his fitness. “I do a one-hour session in the morning and evening with a few friends on video call, so we motivate each other.”