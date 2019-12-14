On a mission to do well in one-dayers: Pollard

On the back of a 3-0 series win over Afghanistan, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard says his team is embarking on a mission to do well in one-dayers with a specific process and plans in place.

“We come with a clear mission and plan on how to approach 50-over cricket,” said the big-hitting all-rounder.

“We need to be clear on how to play the game and we need to get guys who are responsible and accountable for those things. It’s a process that we are going through. There are things we are working on internally and hopefully, the results will take effect in time to come. It’s not going to happen overnight obviously, but we are willing to work.”

Pollard, who took over as full-time captain in white-ball cricket ahead of the Afghanistan series in Lucknow, also added that he wants the youngsters to embrace new methods to excel.

“For the younger guys in our team, it is a matter of changing training habits and being more focused on what you want to do, what you want to achieve and put more into your game.

“I’m not saying the guys haven’t done it — they’ve done it. But sometimes we need to do the extra, and that’s something we’ve spoken about with this bunch of guys we have.”

The 32-year-old also had words of praise for all-rounder Roston Chase and the balance he gives to the side.

“He is, first of all, a Test batsman — he has Test hundreds — and that in itself is a great asset for us. Given that, he can bowl as well, allows playing an extra bowler or an extra allrounder or an extra batsman. He has come in [as] a left-field selection, but that’s something that has worked for us.”