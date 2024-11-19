Omkar Salvi joins RCB men’s team as bowling coach

Omkar Salvi has been appointed the bowling coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru men’s team, the franchise announced on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Omkar recently took over as head coach of the Mumbai team for the 2023-24 season and was in charge of the side’s victorious Ranji Trophy run. Prior to this, he spent four seasons as the team’s bowling coach.

The younger brother of former India pacer Aavishkar Salvi, Omkar has also been on the Kolkata Knight Riders support staff.

“Omkar Salvi, current Head Coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB’s Bowling Coach,” the franchise tweeted.

“Omkar, who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, and the IPL in the last 8 months, is excited to join us in time for #IPL2025, after completion of his Indian domestic season duties,” it added.

He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23.

Omkar, who is the younger brother of former India player Avishkar Salvi, has played just one List-A game for Railways in 2005. He is contracted with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) until March 2025.

This will be Salvi's second IPL stint after his tenure at KKR.

RCB have never won an IPL title despite participating in it since the tournament's inaugural edition way back in 2008.

