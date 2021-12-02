Cricket

Omicron scare | Virat Kohli hopes to get clearer picture on South Africa tour in next couple of days

India captain Virat Kohli will return to lead the Test side in second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai from Friday. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Mumbai 02 December 2021 17:23 IST
Updated: 02 December 2021 17:30 IST

“It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot,” Kohli said

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get a clearer picture on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days after it was thrown into uncertainty following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant — Omicron.

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai from Friday.

"We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more. Rahul (Dravid) bhai (coach) has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot," Kohli said.

He added, "We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad." The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.

