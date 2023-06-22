ADVERTISEMENT

Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer: Matthew Hayden

June 22, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Melbourne

Robinson, was trolled for his expletive-laden sendoff of Usman Khawaja, could not break the partnership between tail-enders Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon who chased down the target on the fifth day

PTI

England’s Ollie Robinson reacts during day five of the first Ashes Test cricket match, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: AP

Legendary Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has called England pacer Ollie Robinson a "forgettable cricketer", while wicket-keeping great Ian Healy was dismissive of the 29-year-old quick, saying “Who, Ollie?”

Robinson was trolled for his expletive-laden sendoff of Usman Khawaja after he dismissed the Australian opener for 141 in the first innings of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. However, in the second essay, he could not break the partnership between tail-enders Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon who chased down the target on the fifth day to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Also Read | The Ashes 2023 | Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England

Cummins remained unbeaten on 44, while Lyon scored 16 not out as Australia chased down the target of 282 for the loss of eight wickets. Hayden said that Robinson had shown Australia the way to combat England.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s how you combat England as well. As soon as Pat Cummins started coming at Joe Root and hit a couple of sixes... then the other bloke [Robinson], he's a forgettable cricketer,” Hayden said on Sen Radio on June 21.

“A fast bowler that is bowling 124 [kmph] and he's got a mouth from the south,” said Hayden about Robinson, who refused to apologise for his foul-mouthed send-off to Khawaja.

Also Read | The Ashes 2023 | Australia, England docked 2 WTC points each, fined 40% of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate in first Test

Former Australian wicketkeeper Healy even refused to acknowledge Robinson’s existence, saying, "Who, Ollie Robinson?"

"Someone like him, you can just go, 'Brother, I'm coming at ya'. Davey Warner can do that, right? He can just say, 'You're bowling 120km…'," added Hayden.

The second Test will be played at Lord's on June 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US