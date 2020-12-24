Ojha to be inducted in IPL council

Pragyan Ojha, the former India left-arm spinner, will on Thursday become the first Indian Premier League (IPL) champion to be included in the IPL governing council. Ojha has been nominated as the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) representative in the council.

The BCCI annual general meeting will ratify Ojha’s inclusion on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

“In the ICA AGM held on December 19, 2020, the members had authorised the Board of Directors to nominate the member to the IPL GC and the ICA Board, after due deliberations and taking into consideration any possible issues of conflict of interest, found in Ojha a suitable candidate to represent them. This nomination will hold good for one year,” read an ICA statement.

Besides his 48 appearances for India across formats, Ojha, who retired from competitive cricket in February, has won the IPL with Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. He will replace Surinder Khanna, who last year became the first ICA nominee to the governing council as per the rejigged BCCI rulebook.