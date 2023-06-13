ODI WC 2023: Ten venues in draft schedule 

June 13, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Pune:

Twelve venues, including two only for warm-up matches, have been finalised for the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin in less than four months.

Despite BCCI secretary Jay Shah having stated last month that the official fixtures of the World Cup will be revealed during the World Test Championship, The Hindu understands that due to logistical issues yet to be sorted out by the BCCI, the ICC hasn’t been able to announce the schedule.

However, according to the draft schedule, the tournament will have 10 main venues, including three in the South. Of the main venues, only Hyderabad will host warm-up games too, with Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati scheduled to stage only warm-up games.

Except Hyderabad, India is likely to play a game at each of the other nine venues. Rohit Sharma’s men are set to begin their quest to regain the World Cup in Chennai on October 8 against Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai is also set to be awarded a semifinal, with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai being the other semifinal venue. The designated venues for the last-four contests will also have a back-up option, considering the political opposition of letting Pakistan play in Mumbai.

Besides hosting the final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to host the tournament-opener between the last edition’s finalist England and New Zealand and the marquee clash between India and Pakistan.

With time running out for fans across the globe to make travel arrangements, the fixtures are likely to be officially announced later this week.

Asia Cup update

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the Asia Cup jointly in September, with the BCCI agreeing to the proposal. While Pakistan will play three or four games on home soil, all the other games, including the final, will be played in Sri Lanka. The Asian Cricket Council is set to announce the fixtures mid-week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.