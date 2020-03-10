Cricket

O’Brien pulls it off for Ireland

Kevin O’Brien.

Ireland had made 142 for eight after electing to bat and Afghanistan, which won the series 2-1, replied with 142 for seven.

Kevin O’Brien hit a last-ball six as Ireland clinched a consolation Super Over win against Afghanistan in the third Twenty20 international here on Tuesday.

With three needed for a off the final ball, O’Brien cleared the long-off fence to end his team’s 12-match losing streak in T20s against the Afghans.

The scores:

Ireland 142/8 (Kevin O’Brien 26, Gareth Delany 37, Harry Tector 31, Naveen ul-Haq 3/21, Qais Ahmed 3/25) tied with Afghanistan 142/7 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 42, Asghar Afghan 32, Delany 2/21, Simi Singh 2/37).

Super Over: Afghanistan 8/0 lost to Ireland 12/1.

