Williamson hits a Test-high 251

HAMILTON

04 December 2020 21:25 IST

It is the Kiwi skipper’s third double-century as the host piles it on

Captain Kane Williamson scored 251, his third double century and highest Test score, before making an assertive declaration at 519 for seven, on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies, here on Friday.

Williamson waited for allrounder Kyle Jamieson to post his maiden half century before declaring with about 26 overs left in the day’s play.

At stumps, West Indies, hit by minor injuries to batsman Darren Bravo and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, was 49 without loss.

Advertising

Advertising

Dogged batting

Kraigg Braithwaite (20) and John Campbell (22) batted doggedly through the late afternoon to ensure the tourists went to stumps without losing a wicket.

The second day was highlighted by Williamson’s superb innings. He batted almost 10-1/2 hours, struck 34 fours and two sixes to eclipse his previous highest score of 242 against Sri Lanka at Wellington in 2015.

Williamson is only the third New Zealander after former skippers Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming to score three double centuries in Tests.

He resumed Friday at 97 not out and reached his 22nd century from 224 balls.

New Zealand’s commanding total mounted as he passed 150, then 200 from 369 deliveries.

Reprieve

Williamson had a lucky break on 221 when he was caught behind by stand-in wicketkeeper Shamarh Brooks from Roach’s bowling.

The dismissal was annulled when the television umpire found Roach had over-stepped. Jamieson, whose previous highest score was 49, reached his half century from 62 balls with five fours and two sixes.