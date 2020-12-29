Cricket

NZ vs Pakistan | Southee takes 300th wicket as New Zealand tighten grip on fourth day

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee poses for a photo as he celebrates his 300th Test wicket following play on day four of the first cricket test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Tim Southee became the third New Zealand bowler to capture 300 Test wickets as he dismissed two Pakistan batsmen to help push his side into a strong position at the close of play on the fourth day of the first match on Tuesday.

Pakistan were 71-3, still 302 runs from their victory target of 373, with Azhar Ali on 34 and Fawad Alam 21 not out.

They will need to bat the entire final day on a deteriorating Bay Oval pitch in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday to stop the hosts taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Southee joined Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361) when he had Haris Sohail caught at short extra cover by Mitchell Santner for nine to reduce Pakistan to 37-3 after tea.

"I knew it was reasonably close," Southee told Spark Sport. "It's nice but we've still got a bit of work to do with the ball over the next day."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had declared his side's second innings at 180-5 about 30 minutes before tea after openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham produced an 111-run first wicket partnership.

The pair survived a torrid opening spell from Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas, with several nicks falling short or wide of fielders, before Blundell brought up his second Test half-century in the first session.

Blundell was dismissed after the break for 64 as New Zealand looked to increase the tempo, with Latham falling for 53, his 20th Test half-century, before Williamson, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling followed in quick succession.

Ross Taylor (12) and Santner (six) were left not out when Williamson called them in with a lead of 372 runs.

Trent Boult and Southee provided the best possible start when they had Abid Ali and Shan Masood without a run being scored.

Comments
Related Articles

Ponting slams Australian batsmen for lacking intent against Indian bowlers

Rahane is a shrewd captain, has calming influence: Shastri

Australia vs India, 2nd Test | 'New India' assurance: Leader Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory

Centurion Test | Du Plessis makes 199 as S Africa take command against Sri Lanka

Australia vs India, 2nd test | Revisit ‘umpire’s call’: Tendulkar

Kiwis have Pakistan in a bind

Mullagh is first aborigine in Australian Hall of Fame

Australia vs India | Prior performances helped me be ready for Test cricket: Siraj

Australia vs India, 2nd test | Unhappy with Paine’s dismissal, Wade calls for consistent implementation of DRS

I can’t help but wonder if I am in Sydney or Wankhede, says Erin Holland on the India vs Australia series

Arun Jaitley’s statue unveiled at the Kotla

Bowlers put New Zealand in control of first Test against Pakistan

Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, Dhoni fetches 'Spirit of Cricket' honour

Australia vs India, 2nd Test | Bowlers put India in sight of series-levelling win, leave Australia reeling at 133/6

Centurion Test | SA batsmen make merry

Dhoni captain of ICC’s white-ball teams of decade, Kohli voted skipper of Test side

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva to miss rest of South Africa series

NZ vs Pakistan | Williamson century boosts New Zealand on second day

Aus vs Ind second Test | Travelling with the team has helped: Shubhman Gill

Bedi threatens legal action, demands immediate removal of his name from Kotla stand
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 4:32:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/nz-vs-pakistan-southee-takes-300th-wicket-as-new-zealand-tighten-grip-on-fourth-day/article33445150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY