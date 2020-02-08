NZ vs Ind second ODI: Live scorecard

New Zealand players are seen during a practice session ahead of the second ODI against India in Auckland on February 7, 2020.

New Zealand players are seen during a practice session ahead of the second ODI against India in Auckland on February 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

New Zealand leads the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first match.

Some of their bowling and fielding frailties exposed in the series-opener, India will aim for quick course correction when they take on a resurgent New Zealand in the second ODI in Auckland on Saturday.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

Flying high after the 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the T20 series, India were brought to the ground after the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a four-wicket win in the first ODI.

The Black Caps chased down their highest-ever total in ODI cricket at Seddon Park and the toss will be crucial once again at the even shorter Eden Park where the side batting second will have a clear advantage.

Read the full preview

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 7:25:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/nz-vs-ind-second-odi-live-scorecard/article30763260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY