NZ vs IND ODI | Kohli plays down defeat

The high-flying Indians have been brought down by the Kiwis in the ODIs, but an unperturbed Virat Kohli says this format is not much relevant this year, referring to the fast-approaching T20 World Cup and the engrossing fight for World Test championship.

After the high of the T20 whitewash, the Indians have conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series following a 22-run defeat in the second match here on Saturday.

Impressed

“These were two pretty good games, great for the fans. I am particularly impressed with how we finished the game. First half we let things slip. I think Saini and Jadeja showed great character, but, as I said, one-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant as T20Is and Tests,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

The India skipper said despite the defeat, India has taken some positives from the series.

“This was a game where we could have taken chances and capitalised. We didn’t know Saini can be as good with the bat. We want guys to figure out situations themselves. We could definitely consider changes, we have nothing to lose now.”

New Zealand skipper Tom Lotham hailed it as a “great victory”. “Last time the batters won the game, today the bowlers did the job. I think that total was okay, it was a funny wicket. We managed to take wickets upfront and the bowlers kept taking wickets. We’ve had some close games with India, delighted to get the win,” he said.

“Kyle on debut was fantastic. Delighted for him. It’ll be great to win 3-nil from here. Fingers crossed.”