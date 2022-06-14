NZ vs Eng second Test | Jonny Bairstow blasts England to victory over New Zealand

England’s Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow celebrate after winning the second test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 14, 2022 00:36 IST

After losing Joe Root for three, Jonny Bairstow and England skipper Ben Stokes ripped the New Zealand attack apart in devastating fashion