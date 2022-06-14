NZ vs Eng second Test | Jonny Bairstow blasts England to victory over New Zealand

Reuters June 14, 2022 00:36 IST

After losing Joe Root for three, Jonny Bairstow and England skipper Ben Stokes ripped the New Zealand attack apart in devastating fashion

England’s Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow celebrate after winning the second test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jonny Bairstow blasted a match-winning 136 from 92 balls to lead England to a remarkable five-wicket, second test victory over New Zealand on Tuesday, clinching the three-test series. New Zealand were bowled out for 284 before lunch, setting England a target of 299 to win -- the highest ever to claim a test victory at Trent Bridge. England were 139 for four at tea, having lost leading batsman Joe Root for three, with the game in the balance. But then Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes ripped the New Zealand attack apart in devastating fashion, hammering 102 in the first nine overs after the interval. In total, their partnership was worth 179 runs in 20.1 overs. Bairstow flew to his century in 77 balls -- the second fastest test century by an England player, one ball slower than Gilbert Jessop’s record against Australia at The Oval in 1902. Stokes, battling a knee injury, was unbeaten on 75.



