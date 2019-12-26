Cricket

NZ vs Australia test: New Zealand win toss, bowl first

New Zealand's Trent Boult, right, bowls out Australia's Joe Burns in their cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by 296 runs in Perth.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The significance of the clash lies not just in that Australia could clinch the series with a victory after winning the first match in Perth last week by 296 runs, according to former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith.

“We’ve toured here but we seem to play the curtain raiser not the main event,” Smith told Australia’s Fox Sports last week.

New Zealand have played 20 tests in Australia since 1987, none of which have been in biggest cities of Melbourne or Sydney.

“I think the All Blacks have probably played at the MCG more often than the New Zealand cricket side in the last 30 years and I think they’re playing there next year. That’s the irony of it, that the rugby side have played here more than the cricket side. It’s just wrong.”

Teams:

Australia - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon

New Zealand - Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

