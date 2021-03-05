NZ vs Aus 4th T20 | Aussies force series-decider

Wellington

05 March 2021 22:48 IST

Finch now highest Aussie T20 run-getter

Australia crushed New Zealand by 50 runs in a low-scoring fourth T20I here on Friday to level the series 2-2.

The result sets up a winner-takes-all blockbuster at the same venue on Sunday, with Australia in red-hot form after struggling early in the series.

Australia scored 156 for six in its 20 overs after electing to bat. In reply, New Zealand was all out for 106 in 18.5 overs.

Captain Aaron Finch anchored the innings with a gritty 79, making him Australia’s most prolific T20I run-scorer on 2,310, ahead of David Warner’s 2,265.

Finch chiselled out his 14th T20 half-century off 55 balls before cutting loose with four sixes in the final over, in which Kyle Jamieson conceded 26 runs.

The Black Caps made a slow start, with openers Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert managing just one boundary apiece in the opening three overs. Guptill departed for seven but it was only the beginning of New Zealand’s woes as it lost a further six wickets for 30.

The scores: Australia 156/6 in 20 overs (A. Finch 79) bt New Zealand 106 in 18.5 overs (K. Jamieson 30; K. Richardson 3/19).