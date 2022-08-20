NZ name strong 'A' squad for India tour in September

It will be the first time that a New Zealand 'A' side will be playing overseas since the 2018 tour to the United Arab Emirates

New Zealand on Friday announced a strong 'A' squad, including seven cricketers with international experience, for their upcoming tour of India featuring both red and white ball series in September.

It will be the first time that a New Zealand 'A' side will be playing overseas since the 2018 tour to the United Arab Emirates, where it played against Pakistan 'A'.

The India tour will feature three four-day matches and three one-day matches in Bangalore and Chennai. New Zealand A last toured India in 2017.

Besides players with international experience, the 15-member squad also features five players with a chance to represent New Zealand 'A' for the first time -- Chad Bowes, Matt Fisher, Ben Lister, Robbie O'Donnell and Joe Walker.

Tom Bruce (Central Districts) and O'Donnell (Auckland) have been named co-captains for the tour. New Zealand 'A' will depart for India on August 26.

"It's great to have A fixtures back on the touring calendar and even more exciting to have the team playing in foreign conditions," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement.

"With a mix of red ball and white ball matches it's a great chance to see the players in a variety of situations against what we know will be a very strong home side.

"The conditions present a great opportunity for the spin bowling group in particular, ahead of future tours and ICC events in the subcontinent.

"Touring India is one of the great experiences for any cricketer and I know the players and staff are looking forward to the challenge," he added.

The group includes players such as Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy and Dane Cleaver, who had had success with the BLACKCAPS during the recent series in Europe.

New Zealand A Squad

Tom Bruce (c) (Central Districts), Robbie O'Donnell (c) (Auckland), Chad Bowes (Canterbury), Joe Carter (Northern Districts), Mark Chapman (Auckland), Dane Cleaver (wk) (Central Districts), Jacob Duffy (Otago), Matt Fisher (Northern Districts), Cameron Fletcher (wk) (Canterbury), Ben Lister (Auckland), Rachin Ravindra (Wellington), Michael Rippon (Otago), Sean Solia (Auckland), Logan van Beek (Wellington), Joe Walker (Northern Districts).

Schedule of New Zealand A vs India A

1st four-day match - Sept 1-4 (Bangalore)

2nd four-day match - Sept 8-11 (Bangalore)

3rd four-day match - Sept 15-18 (Bangalore)

1st one-day match - Sept 22 (Chennai)

2nd one-day match - Sept 25 (Chennai)

3rd one-day match - Sept 27 (Chennai).