NZ in Bangladesh | Consolation win for NZ

Tom Latham speaks after receiving the "Player of the series" award in Dhaka on September 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Skipper Tom Latham and Finn Allen set up a 27-run win for New Zealand in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh here on Friday.

Latham’s unbeaten 50 and a 24-ball 41 by Allen guided New Zealand to 161 for five after electing to bat. The Kiwi bowlers kept Bangladesh down to 134 for eight in 20 overs but the hosts took the five-match series 3-2.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and pace bowler Scott Kuggeleijn took two wickets each as Bangladesh faltered in the chase.

Latham stood out with his second half-century of the series.

The scores: New Zealand 161/5 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 41, Tom Latham 50 n.o.) bt Bangladesh 134/8 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 49 n.o.). Toss: New Zealand; MoM: Latham; MoS: Nasum Ahmed and Latham; New Zealand won match by 27 runs; Bangladesh won series 3-2.


