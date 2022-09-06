NZ in Aus | Green and Carey help Australia clinch thriller

Green and Carey help Australia clinch thriller

Australia’s Cameron Green plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cameron Green scored an unbeaten 89 and shared a 158-run sixth-wicket partnership with Alex Carey as Australia recovered from a top-order collapse Tuesday to beat New Zealand by two wickets in the series-opening One-Day International.

Australia won the toss and restricted top-ranked New Zealand to 232 for nine, with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell taking an one-day career-best four for 52 and paceman Josh Hazlewood snaring three for 31 for the hosts.

Devon Conway (46), skipper Kane Williamson (45), Tom Latham (43) and Michael Bracewell (26) all made promising starts for New Zealand before losing their wickets to the versatile Maxwell in conditions perfect for his slower off-spinners.

Disastrous start

Trent Boult grabbed three early wickets with some vintage in-swing bowling for New Zealand, removing skipper Aaron Finch (5), Steve Smith (1) and Marnus Labuschagne (0), and Matt Henry dismissed David Warner (20) and Marcus Stoinis (5) to have Australia reeling at 44 for five after 12 overs.

Carey (85) and Green combined to steady the innings and the pitch improving, set about gradually chasing down the required runs.

Green was on 68 when he top-edged an attempted pull shot to a short ball from Lockie Ferguson and Boult put down a regulation chance at fine-leg.

The scores:

New Zealand 232/9 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 46, Kane Williamson 45, Tom Latham 43, Glenn Maxwell 4/52, Josh Hazlewood 3/31) lost to Australia 233/8 in 45 overs (Cameron Green 89 n.o., Alex Carey 85, Trent Boult 4/40).

MoM: Green.