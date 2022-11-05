Nothing illegitimate about it!

Any which way! A run-out is a run-out, even when it is effected by the bowler at the non-striker’s end, feels Ashwin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The run-out effected by an alert bowler at the non-striker’s end while the batter leaves the crease early is something that R. Ashwin has always believed is a legitimate mode of dismissal. Cricketing rules say as much even if the game’s spirit is invoked arbitrarily by opponents of this pattern of exit.

With recent talk about Kane Williamson reportedly not favouring this mode of the batter’s retreat to the pavilion, Ashwin reacted here on Saturday: “I also wouldn’t like to get out like that. I don’t like being nicked off, bowled, run-out any way.

“I also wouldn’t like to get run-out at the non-striker’s end because it’s a form of dismissal, and it’s pretty legal. Whether you want to do it or don’t want to do it is absolutely fine. It’s good to know that they won’t do it because you can run at the last minute and you can wait.

“If people say they won’t do it, as a cricketer, I will use that as an advantage for myself (while batting).”